Another 25,000 strollers recalled in recall expansion Published 6:15 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

A popular brand of strollers has recalled another 25,390 units after 149,000 were recalled last November. Mockingbird Single Strollers were recalled March 17 due to the possibility of the lower side of the stroller frame cracking, causing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

“This recall expansion involves Mockingbird Single Strollers,” the recall statement reads. “Mockingbird Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink, and light green. The recall expansion includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.”

The recall expansion urges users to stop using the strollers immediately. Owners can contact Mockingbird to receive a frame reinforcement kit at no charge.

The company has received 13 reports of cracks in the frame of Single Strollers. No injuries to children in the strollers have been reported. Strollers were online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com and goodbuygear.com from March 2020 through March 2023 for between $350 and $450.

Anyone with a recalled stroller should call Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hellomockingbird.com, or visit the company online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall or www.hellomockingbird.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.