Mississippi Skies: Get ready for even colder air

Published 1:30 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Last night was cold for most of us, but tonight is going to be even colder for all of us. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the entire state, even the beach communities on the Gulf Coast.

Today is going to be a gorgeous day as far as sunshine, but temps will remain chilly with some gusty winds throughout the state. Make plans now to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes tonight.

North Mississippi

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sunny with a high of 43. Frost tonight with clear skies and a low of 22.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 45. Frost tonight with clear skies and a low near 22.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 48. Clear with widespread frost. Low of 26.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 53. Clear tonight with a low of 28.

More News

Early morning fire claims life of Mississippi homeowner. Two others severely burned in blaze.

Mississippi’s Napiers partner with HGTV personalities for another season of “Home Town Takeover”

Mississippi railcar facilities holding job fairs after $30 million expansion

Here’s your sign: Political signs illegal on Mississippi highway rights-of-way

Print Article