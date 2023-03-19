Mississippi Skies: Get ready for even colder air Published 1:30 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Last night was cold for most of us, but tonight is going to be even colder for all of us. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the entire state, even the beach communities on the Gulf Coast.

Today is going to be a gorgeous day as far as sunshine, but temps will remain chilly with some gusty winds throughout the state. Make plans now to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes tonight.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 43. Frost tonight with clear skies and a low of 22.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 45. Frost tonight with clear skies and a low near 22.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 48. Clear with widespread frost. Low of 26.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 53. Clear tonight with a low of 28.