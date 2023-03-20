3 Doors Down tour includes two Mississippi concerts Published 5:53 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

This summer, 3 Doors Down celebrates its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the US for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation. The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available beginning March 21 at 10am local time. The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10am local time and will be available here.

Away From The Sun features “Here Without You,” which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, “When I’m Gone,” peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running number-one singles.

Special guest Candlebox will be supporting 3 Doors Down on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is slated to be the band’s last US tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

Candlebox will also perform at 3 Doors Down’s 18th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” this fall. The event will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe. For more information about The Better Life Foundation, click HERE.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” shares 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.” Arnold continues, “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager..”

3 Doors Down will also star in Season IV of television’s most successful nationally syndicated music-driven series, THE SONG, on March 25. THE SONG takes a quintessential look at the indelible legacies of celebrated recording artists and the music that made them famous. THE SONG airs on major network affiliates in 150 markets across the country.

3 Doors Down will stop in Mississippi twice: Aug. 11 at the BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven and Sept. 9 at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon.