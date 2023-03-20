Mississippi Skies: Another cool day today; warmer weather could bring some severe storms later this week Published 1:30 am Monday, March 20, 2023

This morning is going to be quite cold with widespread frost for many areas of the Magnolia State. It’s going to start warming up tomorrow with another sunny day. It’s going to quickly warm up over the next few days.

The heat could bring another round of severe weather to Mississippi by the end of the week. The National Weather Service has already issued a Level 2 risk for most of the state Friday.

North Mississippi

Frost early, then sunny skies with a high of 54. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 33.

Central Mississippi

Frost this morning with sunny skies. High of 56. Frost tonight under partly cloudy skies. Low of 31.

South Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 57. Frost tonight. Becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 32.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 59. Tonight, mostly clear with a low of 35.