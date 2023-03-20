Police: Midnight meeting to purchase X-Box turns into shootout. Charges pending after victim comes to hospital. Published 4:10 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Police say that charges are pending after a midnight meeting to purchase an X-Box video game system turned into a shootout.

Hattiesburg Police report that on Friday, March 17, 2023, police responded to a report of a shooting on the access road of 5901 Highway 49, Walmart, just after midnight.

Shortly after, officers were notified of an individual that had arrived in a Jeep Cherokee at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers also located another vehicle involved, which was a Cadillac, that drove to 6130 Highway 49, Walgreens, after the incident occurred.

Police report that the individuals were meeting to purchase/sell an X-Box, when both parties involved exchanged gunfire.

Officials say charges are pending in the investigation, and a portion of the case will also be presented to grand jury.