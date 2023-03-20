Police: Midnight meeting to purchase X-Box turns into shootout. Charges pending after victim comes to hospital.

Published 4:10 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police say that charges are pending after a midnight meeting to purchase an X-Box video game system turned into a shootout.

Hattiesburg Police report that on Friday, March 17, 2023, police responded to a report of a shooting on the access road of 5901 Highway 49, Walmart, just after midnight.

Shortly after, officers were notified of an individual that had arrived in a Jeep Cherokee at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officers also located another vehicle involved, which was a Cadillac, that drove to 6130 Highway 49, Walgreens, after the incident occurred.

Police report that the individuals were meeting to purchase/sell an X-Box, when both parties involved exchanged gunfire.

Officials say charges are pending in the investigation, and a portion of the case will also be presented to grand jury.

 

More News

Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud

3 Doors Down tour includes two Mississippi concerts

Mississippi town clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from funds collected from water and sewer bills

This 49-year-old Mississippi man was last seen Friday morning. Have you seen him?

Print Article