This 49-year-old Mississippi man was last seen Friday morning. Have you seen him?

Published 1:50 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Silver Alert has been issued for 49-year-old Ota Lampton, of McComb, by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Described as a black male, 5-feet 10-inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Lampton was last seen Friday, March 17, 2023, around 9 a.m. in McComb.

He was wearing blue jeans and a skull cap, on the 3000 block of McKenzie Road, walking in an unknown direction.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Family members say Lampton suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 601-783-7296.

 

More News

3 Doors Down tour includes two Mississippi concerts

Mississippi town clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from funds collected from water and sewer bills

Police: Midnight meeting to purchase X-Box turns into shootout. Charges pending after victim comes to hospital.

Groups outraged after Mississippi animal control officer reportedly shoots dogs impounded at shelter

Print Article