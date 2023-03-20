This 49-year-old Mississippi man was last seen Friday morning. Have you seen him? Published 1:50 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

A Silver Alert has been issued for 49-year-old Ota Lampton, of McComb, by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Described as a black male, 5-feet 10-inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Lampton was last seen Friday, March 17, 2023, around 9 a.m. in McComb.

He was wearing blue jeans and a skull cap, on the 3000 block of McKenzie Road, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Lampton suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 601-783-7296.