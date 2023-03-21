Mississippi educator honored as one of nation’s top science teachers Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) announced the recipients of its 2023 NSTA Awards program, which honors K–12 teachers, principals, professors, and other science education professionals for their outstanding work and achievement in science education. Awardees will be recognized during a special evening celebration taking place during the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 24.

“Congratulations to all the outstanding NSTA award winners. NSTA Teacher Awards are one of the highest honors any educator can receive. We are extremely proud of the work these incredible educators have accomplished. Each one of them is an exemplary role model for their colleagues and an inspiration for their students,” said NSTA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin.

NSTA is honoring the following award recipients:

Angela Award

Taia Saurer, Student, Compass Charter School, Mission Viejo, California

Corteva Excellence in Agricultural Science Education Award, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience

Patricia Patchin, Fourth-Grade Teacher, Innovation Academy, Oro Valley, Arizona

Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award for New Teachers

Antonia Boger-May , Teacher, Penn High School, Mishawaka, Indiana

, Teacher, Penn High School, Mishawaka, Indiana Bryan Bolton , Eighth-Grade Science Teacher, Hallsville Middle School, Hallsville, Missouri

, Eighth-Grade Science Teacher, Hallsville Middle School, Hallsville, Missouri Daesha Childress , Teacher, John Thomas School of Discovery, Nixa, Missouri

, Teacher, John Thomas School of Discovery, Nixa, Missouri Lizz Holtz, Teacher, Glenn C. Jones Middle School, Buford, Georgia

Teacher, Glenn C. Jones Middle School, Buford, Georgia Hillary Hunsaker , Teacher, Conway School, Mount Vernon, Washington

, Teacher, Conway School, Mount Vernon, Washington Hannah Kiser , Science Teacher, Pullman High School, Pullman, Washington

, Science Teacher, Pullman High School, Pullman, Washington Taylor Moon , Teacher, The Derryfield School, Manchester, New Hampshire

, Teacher, The Derryfield School, Manchester, New Hampshire Nolan Ortbahn , Science Teacher, Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg, South Dakota

, Science Teacher, Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg, South Dakota Mackenzie Pryor, Teacher, Wolcott College Prep, Chicago, Illinois

Teacher, Wolcott College Prep, Chicago, Illinois Natalie Reeder , Tukwila School District, Tukwila, Washington

, Tukwila School District, Tukwila, Washington Konstanze Seifert-Ethier , Teacher, Hillsborough Middle School, Hillsborough, New Jersey

, Teacher, Hillsborough Middle School, Hillsborough, New Jersey Bekah Spencer , Teacher, Penn High School, Mishawaka, Indiana

, Teacher, Penn High School, Mishawaka, Indiana Jenniffer LM Stetler, Teacher, Chamblee Middle School/DeKalb County School District, Chamblee, Georgia

Teacher, Chamblee Middle School/DeKalb County School District, Chamblee, Georgia Jelena Stojicevic , K–5 Science Lab Teacher/Sarasota County Schools, Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, Sarasota, Florida

, K–5 Science Lab Teacher/Sarasota County Schools, Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, Sarasota, Florida Melissa Thomas , Teacher, F. A. Day Middle School, Newton, Massachusetts

, Teacher, F. A. Day Middle School, Newton, Massachusetts Alexandria Wicker , Seventh-Grade Science Teacher/Brevard Public Schools, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Titusville, Florida

, Seventh-Grade Science Teacher/Brevard Public Schools, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Titusville, Florida Olivia Witherspoon, Teacher, John Thomas School of Discovery, Nixa, Missouri

Northrop Grumman Excellence in Engineering Education Award, sponsored by the Northrop Grumman Foundation

George Hademenos, Physics Teacher, Richardson High School, Richardson, Texas

NSTA Distinguished Informal Science Education, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program

Dana Wright, Informal Educator and Exhibit Specialist, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia

NSTA Distinguished Service to Science Education Award, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program

Heidi Schweingruber, Director of the Board on Science Education, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Washington, D.C.

NSTA Distinguished Teaching Award, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program

Kenneth Huff, Science Teacher, Mill Middle School, Williamsville, New York

NSTA Fellow Award

Brooke Whitworth, Associate Professor, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina

Robert H. Carleton Award for National Leadership in the Field of Science Education

Christine Royce, Professor, Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

Robert E. Yager Foundation Excellence in Teaching Awards

Lai Cao, AP Physics Teacher, District VII, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

AP Physics Teacher, District VII, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Jeff Grant, Teacher, District XII, Downers Grove North High School, Downers Grove, Illinois

Teacher, District XII, Downers Grove North High School, Downers Grove, Illinois Evie LaFollette , Teacher, District VI, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport, Tennessee

, Teacher, District VI, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport, Tennessee Brian Mulcahey , Science Department Chair, District I, Catholic Memorial School, West Roxbury, Massachusetts

, Science Department Chair, District I, Catholic Memorial School, West Roxbury, Massachusetts Christine M. Paradise, STEM Teacher, District XIII, Epperly Heights Elementary, Mid-Del Public Schools, Del City, Oklahoma

Shell Science Teaching Award, sponsored by Shell USA, Inc.

Awardee: Catherine Walker, Science and Engineering Teacher, Dimond High School, Anchorage, Alaska

Science and Engineering Teacher, Dimond High School, Anchorage, Alaska Finalist: Crystal McDowell, Science Teacher, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Georgia

Science Teacher, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Georgia Finalist: Jennie Warmouth, Elementary Teacher, Spruce Elementary, Seattle, Washington

Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge, sponsored by Shell USA, Inc., outfitted by Carolina Biological Supply Company

Grand-Prize Winner (Elementary School Level): Arianna Martinez Moody, Harvey Brown Elementary School, Houston, Texas

Harvey Brown Elementary School, Houston, Texas Grand-Prize Winner (Middle School Level): Jeffrey Gale, Fairmont Junior High School, Pasadena, Texas

Fairmont Junior High School, Pasadena, Texas Grand-Prize Winner (High School Level): Cecelia Gillam, Hahnville High School, Boutte, Louisiana

Shell Urban Science Educator Development Award, sponsored by Shell USA, Inc.

Roy Basa, CTE/Science Teacher, Twin Buttes Cyber Academy, Zuni, New Mexico

CTE/Science Teacher, Twin Buttes Cyber Academy, Zuni, New Mexico Briana Clarke, Middle School Science Teacher, Envision Academy High School/Park Day School, Oakland, California

Middle School Science Teacher, Envision Academy High School/Park Day School, Oakland, California Sharon Delesbore, Dean of Instruction P-Tech Health Science Program, Hightower High School, Missouri City, Texas

Dean of Instruction P-Tech Health Science Program, Hightower High School, Missouri City, Texas Richard Embrick, STEM Teacher, David Crockett Middle School, Richmond, Texas

STEM Teacher, David Crockett Middle School, Richmond, Texas Cecelia Gillam, Science Teacher, Hahnville High School, Boutte, Louisiana

Science Teacher, Hahnville High School, Boutte, Louisiana Maritha Green, STEM/Biology Teacher, Whidby Elementary School, Houston, Texas

STEM/Biology Teacher, Whidby Elementary School, Houston, Texas Kandice Taylor, Middle School Science Teacher, Brinkley Middle School, Jackson, Mississippi

Sylvia Shugrue Award for Elementary School Teachers

Andee Felker, Fourth-Grade Teacher, Shadow Valley Elementary, Ogden, Utah

NSTA encourages science educators to apply for its 2024 NSTA Awards. For information, visit https://www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program.