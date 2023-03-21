Mississippi educator honored as one of nation’s top science teachers
Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) announced the recipients of its 2023 NSTA Awards program, which honors K–12 teachers, principals, professors, and other science education professionals for their outstanding work and achievement in science education. Awardees will be recognized during a special evening celebration taking place during the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 24.
“Congratulations to all the outstanding NSTA award winners. NSTA Teacher Awards are one of the highest honors any educator can receive. We are extremely proud of the work these incredible educators have accomplished. Each one of them is an exemplary role model for their colleagues and an inspiration for their students,” said NSTA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin.
NSTA is honoring the following award recipients:
Angela Award
- Taia Saurer, Student, Compass Charter School, Mission Viejo, California
Corteva Excellence in Agricultural Science Education Award, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience
- Patricia Patchin, Fourth-Grade Teacher, Innovation Academy, Oro Valley, Arizona
Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award for New Teachers
- Antonia Boger-May, Teacher, Penn High School, Mishawaka, Indiana
- Bryan Bolton, Eighth-Grade Science Teacher, Hallsville Middle School, Hallsville, Missouri
- Daesha Childress, Teacher, John Thomas School of Discovery, Nixa, Missouri
- Lizz Holtz, Teacher, Glenn C. Jones Middle School, Buford, Georgia
- Hillary Hunsaker, Teacher, Conway School, Mount Vernon, Washington
- Hannah Kiser, Science Teacher, Pullman High School, Pullman, Washington
- Taylor Moon, Teacher, The Derryfield School, Manchester, New Hampshire
- Nolan Ortbahn, Science Teacher, Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg, South Dakota
- Mackenzie Pryor, Teacher, Wolcott College Prep, Chicago, Illinois
- Natalie Reeder, Tukwila School District, Tukwila, Washington
- Konstanze Seifert-Ethier, Teacher, Hillsborough Middle School, Hillsborough, New Jersey
- Bekah Spencer, Teacher, Penn High School, Mishawaka, Indiana
- Jenniffer LM Stetler, Teacher, Chamblee Middle School/DeKalb County School District, Chamblee, Georgia
- Jelena Stojicevic, K–5 Science Lab Teacher/Sarasota County Schools, Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, Sarasota, Florida
- Melissa Thomas, Teacher, F. A. Day Middle School, Newton, Massachusetts
- Alexandria Wicker, Seventh-Grade Science Teacher/Brevard Public Schools, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Titusville, Florida
- Olivia Witherspoon, Teacher, John Thomas School of Discovery, Nixa, Missouri
Northrop Grumman Excellence in Engineering Education Award, sponsored by the Northrop Grumman Foundation
- George Hademenos, Physics Teacher, Richardson High School, Richardson, Texas
NSTA Distinguished Informal Science Education, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program
- Dana Wright, Informal Educator and Exhibit Specialist, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia
NSTA Distinguished Service to Science Education Award, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program
- Heidi Schweingruber, Director of the Board on Science Education, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Washington, D.C.
NSTA Distinguished Teaching Award, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program
- Kenneth Huff, Science Teacher, Mill Middle School, Williamsville, New York
NSTA Fellow Award
- Brooke Whitworth, Associate Professor, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina
Robert H. Carleton Award for National Leadership in the Field of Science Education
- Christine Royce, Professor, Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
Robert E. Yager Foundation Excellence in Teaching Awards
- Lai Cao, AP Physics Teacher, District VII, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Jeff Grant, Teacher, District XII, Downers Grove North High School, Downers Grove, Illinois
- Evie LaFollette, Teacher, District VI, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport, Tennessee
- Brian Mulcahey, Science Department Chair, District I, Catholic Memorial School, West Roxbury, Massachusetts
- Christine M. Paradise, STEM Teacher, District XIII, Epperly Heights Elementary, Mid-Del Public Schools, Del City, Oklahoma
Shell Science Teaching Award, sponsored by Shell USA, Inc.
- Awardee: Catherine Walker, Science and Engineering Teacher, Dimond High School, Anchorage, Alaska
- Finalist: Crystal McDowell, Science Teacher, Greenbrier High School, Evans, Georgia
- Finalist: Jennie Warmouth, Elementary Teacher, Spruce Elementary, Seattle, Washington
Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge, sponsored by Shell USA, Inc., outfitted by Carolina Biological Supply Company
- Grand-Prize Winner (Elementary School Level): Arianna Martinez Moody, Harvey Brown Elementary School, Houston, Texas
- Grand-Prize Winner (Middle School Level): Jeffrey Gale, Fairmont Junior High School, Pasadena, Texas
- Grand-Prize Winner (High School Level): Cecelia Gillam, Hahnville High School, Boutte, Louisiana
Shell Urban Science Educator Development Award, sponsored by Shell USA, Inc.
- Roy Basa, CTE/Science Teacher, Twin Buttes Cyber Academy, Zuni, New Mexico
- Briana Clarke, Middle School Science Teacher, Envision Academy High School/Park Day School, Oakland, California
- Sharon Delesbore, Dean of Instruction P-Tech Health Science Program, Hightower High School, Missouri City, Texas
- Richard Embrick, STEM Teacher, David Crockett Middle School, Richmond, Texas
- Cecelia Gillam, Science Teacher, Hahnville High School, Boutte, Louisiana
- Maritha Green, STEM/Biology Teacher, Whidby Elementary School, Houston, Texas
- Kandice Taylor, Middle School Science Teacher, Brinkley Middle School, Jackson, Mississippi
Sylvia Shugrue Award for Elementary School Teachers
- Andee Felker, Fourth-Grade Teacher, Shadow Valley Elementary, Ogden, Utah
NSTA encourages science educators to apply for its 2024 NSTA Awards. For information, visit https://www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program.