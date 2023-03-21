Mississippi Skies: Rain chances today; still monitoring this week’s severe threat Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Our stretch of gorgeous weather is ending for some parts of Mississippi today as clouds move in, bringing some rain chances for some of us. Northern Mississippi will get some clouds and even a couple isolated showers today while southern Mississippi keeps the sunshine.

We’re still watching the potential for some tornadoes and severe storms later this week. Much of the state has already been placed under a Level 2 threat with the storms expected to come through with another cold front Friday evening. We’ll know more details in the forecast in the next day or two.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower today. High of 59. Showers likely tonight with cloudy skies and a low of 50.

Central Mississippi

Frost early with mostly cloudy skies. Becoming sunny with a high of 65. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 68. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 47.

Gulf Coast

Sunny today with a high near 70. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 53.