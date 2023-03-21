Search continues for Mississippi woman thought to have been murdered by husband

Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

The search for the remains of Ebony Owens continued Monday as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) assisted the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Owens, a 36-year-old Edwards resident, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Michael Owens, last week.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace of Warren County, his office and MDWFP personnel were still operating several search vessels on the Big Black River on Monday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Owens’s body is suspected to be located in that area.

“Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to search,” Pace said. “We were in there until dark yesterday and back in the river today.”

Owens was last seen on Tuesday, and a burned 2015 Acura TXL believed to belong to her was found around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue.

Michael Owens was arrested and is facing multiple charges in Hinds County. According to WJTV News, he was denied bond at his initial appearance in court on Monday.

 

More News

HOLLYWOOD’S CALLING: Mississippi family to air on Family Feud game show

What do sharks, dogs, and humans have in common in the fight against cancer? Sister, brother duo to present findings at Mississippi event

Some Gerber powdered formula recalled

Top 40 Under Forty named by Mississippi university

Print Article