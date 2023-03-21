Top 40 Under Forty named by Mississippi university Published 6:15 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Ole Miss Alumni Association has unveiled its 40 Under 40 Class for 2023. This program celebrates the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of successful University of Mississippi graduates under the age of 40.

Recipients will be recognized with a ceremony Friday (March 24) as part of Young Alumni Weekend, which includes a crawfish boil at Oxford-University Stadium when Ole Miss baseball takes on Florida.

The 2023 group of young alumni includes a global talent casting director for Vogue magazine, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, a head of communications for the COO of Google and an engagement coordinator for Nike.

“We are thrilled with this year’s class of 40 Under 40 and can’t wait to welcome them back to campus to honor their accomplishments,” said Kirk Purdom (BA 93), Ole Miss Alumni Association CEO. “These outstanding individuals exemplify leadership in their industries and communities, and I am delighted that we can showcase their achievements through this program of recognition.”

Nominations for 40 Under 40 were open from September to December, and more than 450 nominations were received for this year’s class. Honorees must be active members of the Alumni Association, have made a significant impact on their industry or field, have civic or professional achievements, aspire to uphold the core values of the UM Creed, have earned an undergraduate degree from the university and demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a lifelong relationship with the university and the OMAA.

“With the program in its second year, the Class of 2023 did not disappoint boasting young alumni from Ole Miss with diverse careers in design, technology, health care, athletics and even reality television,” said Sunny Brown (BSFCS 09, MA 11), assistant director of alumni affairs who organized the awards.

“It will be an honor to award this special group in March and allow our current students to network with all they have to offer.”

Members of the 2023 class of 40 Under 40 are:

• Tim Abram (BA 14), of Horn Lake, director of policy, Charter School Growth Fund

• Matthew Barker (BS 18), of Nashville, Tennessee, vice president, Two Rivers Ford

• Aaron Barrett (BA 12), of Evansville, Indiana, rehab pitching coordinator, Philadelphia Phillies

• Paris Buchanan (BBA 11, MA 14), of Oxford, assistant athletics director for marketing/fan experience, UM Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

• Quintavius Burdette (BAccy 16, MAccy 17), of Senatobia, broker, RE/MAX Experts

• Taylor Carnes (BSGE 14, MS 20), of Nashville, senior data analyst, The Obama Foundation

• Kate Carter (BBA 10), of Nashville, global group creative director, Mojo Supermarket

• Dr. George Cibulas (BSPSC 09, PharmD 11), of Anchorage, Alaska, orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon, U.S. Air Force

• Cody Clifton (BSPSC 13, PHMD 16), of Savannah, Georgia, director of practice transformation and clinical programs, CPESN USA

• Shundral Cole (BA 05), of Hattiesburg, assistant United States attorney, Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office

• Andre Cotten (BA 10, JD 14), of Washington, D.C., assistant general counsel, Navy Federal Credit Union

• Allona Cross (BPS 06), of Atlanta, head of state/agency head and executive director, Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity, Office of the Governor

• Blake Dubinski (BBA 13, MBA 15), of Oxford, co-founder and CEO, GenTeal Apparel

• Amanda Fallon (BSPhSc08, PharmD 10), of Montgomery, Alabama, pharmacist, Adams Drugs

• Kelly Wynne Ferguson (BA 09), of Austin, Texas, founder and CEO, Kelly Wynne LLC

• Martin Fisher (BA 11, MA 14, Ed.D 21), of Oxford, associate director of admissions for orientation and campus visit programs, UM Office of Admissions

• Ashley Glover (BSW 11), of Austin, Texas, social worker, Travis County Health and Human Services, and adjunct professor, Our Lady of the Lake University

• O’Keefe Graham (BBA 05), of Oxford, co-owner and co-broker, Nix-Tann & Associates

• Sederia Gray (BA 10), of Los Angeles, head of communications for the COO, Devices and Services, Google

• Sydney Hedberg (BBA 15), of Asheville, North Carolina, director, Marsh McLennan

• Craig Joe (BA 07), of Nashville, owner, Tennessee Cobbler Co.

• Hunter Kitchens (BSCVE 07), of Nashville, managing partner, Chapman Capital

• Brandon Lewis (BA 09), of Columbus, Ohio, National Institutes of Health F32 Postdoctoral Fellow, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

• Regan Looser (BAJ 13), of Flowood, reality TV producer, freelance TV producer

• Jay Lynch (BBA 06, MBA 22), of Oxford, senior territory manager, Liberty Mutual Insurance

• Victoria Meadows (BAccy 11, MAccy 12), of North Palm Beach, Florida, principal and lead designer, Victoria Meadows Interiors

• Dr. Ryves Moore (BA 07, MD 13), of Oxford, orthopedic surgeon-sports medicine specialist, Specialty Orthopedic Group

• Bobby Morgan (BA 09), of Jackson, vice president for public affairs, Atmos Energy

• Ignacio Murillo (BAJ 14), of Horn Lake, global talent casting director, Vogue

• Dr. Ryan Perkins (BA 08), of Melrose, Massachusetts, instructor in pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital

• Brandon Pharr (BBA 07), of Belmont, senior sales manager, PepsiCo, and owner, McWright Insurance Group

• Chris Presley (BA 12), of Dallas, director, early career development, Invesco

• Brittney Reese (BA 11), of Gulfport, coach, Gulfport High School

• Brandon Sherman (BBA 05, MBA 06), of Nashville, risk advisory and consulting partner, Frazier & Deeter

• Austin Sumrall (BS 10), of Biloxi, chef and owner, White Pillars Restaurant

• Morgan Spencer (BA 13, MBA 15), of Portland, Oregon, engagement coordinator, Nike Inc.

• Jess Waltman (BAccy 13, JD 16), of Gulfport, attorney, Davis & Crump P.C.

• Lee Williams (BSCJ 18), of Lambert, police/student resource officer, Oxford Police Department

• Jaklyn Wrigley (BA 08, JD 11), of Ocean Springs, chief legal officer, Singing River Health System

• Jessica C. Zuppardo (BSCJ 07), of Metairie, Louisiana, special agent, Homeland Security Investigations