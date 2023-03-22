23 of 2023’s most gas-guzzling cars Published 11:30 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Canva

23 of 2023’s most gas-guzzling cars

Fluctuating gas prices have many feeling pain at the pump—but owners of gas-guzzling cars feel it more acutely.

Stacker used data from the Department of Energy’s fuel economy database to rank the 23 most gas-guzzling cars of 2023. Duplicate models of the same car line were excluded from this analysis: For example, the data includes information on the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ghost Black Badge, and Ghost Extended, but this analysis only includes information for the base model, Ghost. Only 2023 model cars were considered, and those included here were released between May 2022 and February 2023.

Gas prices rise due to higher demand and higher costs for crude oil and they typically vary by season. In June 2022, the average price for a gallon of gas was over $5 in many states but fell as demand and crude oil prices sank.

New fuel efficiency standards may help your wallet when gas prices rise. In 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released new standards that require manufacturers to have a fuel efficiency rating of 49 miles per gallon averaged across all of their models by 2026 and for every model by 2029.

Owning a gas guzzler won’t just cost you more at the pump—cars that get less than 22.5 miles per gallon also incur a “gas-guzzler tax,” which starts at $1,000 but climbs to $7,700 for cars that get less than 12.5 mpg. The tax is usually paid by the manufacturer or importer but is no doubt passed on to the customer in the purchase price.

Read on to see which new cars are the least fuel-efficient for 2023.

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage

– Combined fuel economy: 16 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 22 mpg

– City fuel economy: 14 mpg

– Manufacturer: Aston Martin

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automatic (A8)

Sjoerd van der Wal // Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+

– Combined fuel economy: 16 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 22 mpg

– City fuel economy: 14 mpg

– Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

– Engine size: 4 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Automatic (A9)

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Audi R8 Coupe quattro

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)

Sue Thatcher // Shutterstock

Audi R8 Spyder quattro

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)

Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

Lamborghini Huracan Coupe

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 5.2 liters

– Cylinders: 10

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)

GabrielPreda.ro // Shutterstock

Bentley Flying Spur

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)

FABRICE COFFRINI // Getty Images

Bentley Continental GT Speed

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 20 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)

Shang Saal // Shutterstock

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: General Motors

– Engine size: 5.5 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)

Raymond Boyd // Getty Images

Dodge Charger SRT Widebody

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: FCA US LLC (Chrysler)

– Engine size: 6.2 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Automatic (A8)

Floopin Photography // Shutterstock

Cadillac CT5 V

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: General Motors

– Engine size: 6.2 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Manual (M6)

JDzacovsky // Shutterstock

Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody

– Combined fuel economy: 15 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 21 mpg

– City fuel economy: 13 mpg

– Manufacturer: FCA US LLC (Chrysler)

– Engine size: 6.2 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Automatic (A8)

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 16 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)

Raymond Boyd // Getty Images

Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S8)

Tim Ockenden – PA Images // Getty Images

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 18 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce

– Engine size: 6.7 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)

Kaukola Photography // Shutterstock

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: General Motors

– Engine size: 5.5 liters

– Cylinders: 8

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)

Tricky_Shark // Shutterstock

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce

– Engine size: 6.7 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)

Camerasandcoffee // Shutterstock

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 19 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Rolls-Royce

– Engine size: 6.7 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Semi-Automatic (S8)

Sjoerd van der Wal // Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic

– Combined fuel economy: 14 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 20 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

– Engine size: 6 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automatic (A9)

Mau47 // Shutterstock

Ferrari North America Inc. 812 GTS

– Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 15 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)

John Keeble // Getty Images

Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1

– Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 15 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)

Martyn Lucy // Getty Images

Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3

– Combined fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 16 mpg

– City fuel economy: 12 mpg

– Manufacturer: Ferrari

– Engine size: 6.5 liters

– Cylinders: 12

– Transmission: Automated Manual (AM7)

Grzegorz Czapski // Shutterstock

Bugatti Chiron

– Combined fuel economy: 11 miles per gallon

– Highway fuel economy: 14 mpg

– City fuel economy: 9 mpg

– Manufacturer: Volkswagen

– Engine size: 8 liters

– Cylinders: 16

– Transmission: Automated Manual – Selectable (e.g., Automated Manual with paddles) (AM-S7)