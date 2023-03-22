Five teens killed when car hits bridge and plunges into creek Tuesday night Published 11:51 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Five people were killed after a car hit a bridge and fell into a Mississippi creek.

Officials from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office report that six people — ranging in ages from 12 to 19 years-old — were riding in a car on Curtis Road in Batesville when the car ran off the road and hit a bridge.

The car they were traveling in hit the bridge over McIvor Creek and ran into the water, investigators said. Recent rains had filled the creek and the water was high enough cover the vehicle.

Five of the six people in the car did not survive the wreck.

The victims’ ages were 12, 13, 14, 15 and 19. A 14-year-old girl survived the wreck, according to police.

Everyone in the car was related.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.