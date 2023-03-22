Man traveling with two dogs killed in Mississippi interstate accident

Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi man, who was traveling with two dogs, was killed in an accident on the interstate Wednesday morning.

John Clayton Kabbes Jr., 32 of Clinton, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Vicksburg Monday morning.

First responders received a call a little after 4 a.m. indicating that a vehicle had left the roadway and overturned while heading eastbound on Interstate 20 near the Halls Ferry exit.

According to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey, Kabbes’ cause of death was blunt-force trauma received in the accident.

Two dogs were traveling with Kabbes in a portable kennel. After the collision, responders were able to save one of them.

However, the other escaped the vehicle and was struck on the interstate.

 

