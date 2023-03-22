Mississippi agents investigating officer involved shooting. At least one suspect injured in the incident. Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Mississippi agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports in a news release that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Southaven Police Department that occurred around 2 a.m., March 22, 2023.

The involved officers received no injuries, and the subjects fled the scene.

Around 9 a.m., one subject, Travion Hollomon, was arrested and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact MBI at mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.