Mississippi authorities seeking information in death after skeletal remains of missing man found Published 10:01 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in the death investigation of Rasheem Carter.

Carter was reported missing by his family on October 2, 2022.

On November 2, 2022, skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County. Those remains were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for examination, where they were determined to be those of Carter.

At the request of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, MBI joined the investigation on November 4, 2022, according to an MBI news release. MBI has assisted local law enforcement in conducting interviews, investigating the area where the remains were found and investigating tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

The Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer completed a forensic anthropology examination on February 2, 2023. Based solely upon the condition of the remains, there was no means by which the medical examiner’s office could reasonably determine a cause of death.

When Carter’s remains were found, officials from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that they did not believe there was any foul play related to Carter’s death.

Some of Carter’s family members have disagreed with the sheriff and are calling for a federal probe into Carter’s death.

Officials from MBI and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department are actively continuing their investigation into the death of Carter.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to submit a tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation can offer no further comment or details pertaining to the death and disappearance of Carter due to it being a pending investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.