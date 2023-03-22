Mississippi Skies: Warm weather, humidity return Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

We’ll notice much warmer, humid air today across The Magnolia State today. There will be some isolated showers around in some regions but the main event still looks to be Friday afternoon into Friday night. We’re still expecting some isolated to scattered severe storms then, along with the chance of a few tornadoes.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning. High near 72. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 78. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 57.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 80. Clear tonight with a low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 76. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 60.