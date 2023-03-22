Mississippi student named one of 50 national Coca-Cola Silver Scholars Published 7:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Copiah-Lincoln Community College sophomore Ty’China Byrd of Brookhaven has been named a Silver Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2023 Academic Team.

Byrd was selected based on her performance in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,400 applications were received this year. Only 50 students nationwide were selected as Silver Scholars.

All scholars will receive a medallion and a $1,250 scholarship. This program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

An outstanding sophomore at Co-Lin, Byrd serves as president of Sigma Kappa Delta, vice president for the Eta Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, and captain of the Blue Wave Show Band Colorguard. She was selected as Co-Lin’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, Who’s Who at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and as a William Winter Scholar. She is a member of the Trailblazers and Future Teachers of America.

After Co-Lin, Byrd plans to continue her education at Mississippi College.