More charges filed against former Mississippi youth pastor arrested for sexual battery Published 5:52 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A Mississippi youth pastor previously arrested on sex crime charges will now face charges in another jurisdiction.

WTVA News in Tueplo reports that Alexander Blackwelder, 27, has been charged by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of sexual battery.

“After receiving information from Tupelo Police Department Detectives, Lee County Sheriff’s Department Investigators began looking into some allegations that occurred outside the City of Tupelo in regard to the Alexander Blackwelder case,” a Lee County Sheriff’s Department news release said. “Tupelo Police Department passed along this information during their investigation in which he was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes in their jurisdiction. With the information that we received, we have charged Mr. Blackwelder with two additional counts of sexual battery. We will continue to work with Tupelo Police.”

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department have not shared any other details about the new charges.

In February, Blackwelder was arrested by Tupelo Police and charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes. At the time of the arrest, Blackwelder was accused of having inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Blackwelder worked as a youth pastor at East Main Street Church of Christ in Tupelo.