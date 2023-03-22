Officers searching for suspect in Mississippi Waffle House shooting Published 4:53 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Mississippi Waffle House.

Officials are looking for Courtney Mikale Jamison, 34, who was identified as a suspect after in a shooting at a Turpelo Waffle House on South Gloster Street.

At approximately 2 a.m. on March 17, officers were notified of the shooting at 722 South Gloster. An adult male victim had been transported by private auto to the NMMC for an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Evidence collected led investigators to secure an Aggravated Assault arrest warrant for Jamison. Jamison is a 34 y/o male, black, 6’3”, 210 lbs. Jamison last listed Tupelo as his home address.

A search warrant was executed on Lakeview Street in Tupelo on March 20 at approximately 9 p.m., but Jamison was not on the scene. Officers with the Tupelo Police Department are working with the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in continued attempts to locate Jamison.

Anyone with information about this shooting or Jamison’s location is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.