Potatoes, cookies, and 12 other groceries that rose in price last month Published 11:30 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Lizardflms // Shutterstock

Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today.

The cost of groceries inflated about 0.3% from January to February, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 10.2%.

During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow them to serve consumers. Labor disruptions also increased food production costs as more funds had to be invested in training workers and protecting food from contamination. Food growers, processors, and distributors were required to adjust packaging, heed new labeling requirements, and meet heightened demand from food retailers.

The effects of these changes are still plaguing grocery store shoppers. So, which food items have seen the biggest uptick in pricing recently? Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 14 grocery items that experienced the largest price increases in the last month. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Canva

#14. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.1%

– Annual change in cost: +7.6%

– February 2023 cost: $1.74

Canva

#13. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%

– Annual change in cost: +2.1%

– February 2023 cost: $0.64

Canva

#12. White bread (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.4%

– Annual change in cost: +20.2%

– February 2023 cost: $1.90

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#11. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.7%

– Annual change in cost: +0.2%

– February 2023 cost: $5.21

Canva

#10. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.7%

– Annual change in cost: +29.4%

– February 2023 cost: $1.49

Canva

#9. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1%

– Annual change in cost: -0.7%

– February 2023 cost: $9.68

Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#8. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.7%

– Annual change in cost: +7.6%

– February 2023 cost: $4.37

Canva

#7. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.9%

– Annual change in cost: +28.5%

– February 2023 cost: $0.55

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#6. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2%

– Annual change in cost: +23.2%

– February 2023 cost: $2.50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#5. Whole chicken (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.1%

– Annual change in cost: +16.1%

– February 2023 cost: $1.89

Canva

#4. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.3%

– Annual change in cost: +7.2%

– February 2023 cost: $1.55

pkajak201 // Shutterstock

#3. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%

– Annual change in cost: +24.7%

– February 2023 cost: $5.18

Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#2. White potatoes (per lb.)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.6%

– Annual change in cost: +21.9%

– February 2023 cost: $0.98

Jon Sullivan // Flickr

#1. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

– One-month increase in cost: +5.6%

– Annual change in cost: +8.3%

– February 2023 cost: $2.98

