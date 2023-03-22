Three-hour manhunt by Mississippi officers leads to arrest of murder suspect Published 7:06 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A man wanted for murder is in custody after a three-hour manhunt in Pike County Tuesday night.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rashan Smith of Brookhaven, 37, is in custody after he evaded officers in a car chase at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday. Smith was wanted for a murder that took place in Brookhaven earlier this month.

Smith led officers on a police chase after officers attempted to make a traffic stop, officials said. The car chase ended when Smith crashed the vehicle he was driving in at U.S. Highway 570 and Robert Ayres Road near Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Smith fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Smith reportedly dropped a gun and shoe during his flight on foot. The gun and shoe were used by dog teams and eventually led to his capture.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for Smith, including deputies from the Pike and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices, police officers from Brookhaven, McComb, Summit and Southwest Mississippi Community College, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and dog teams from Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana and that Mississippi Department of Corrections.