Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe threat upgraded; STRONG TORNADOES NOW LIKELY in parts of the state Published 7:38 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

We get it. Many people in our state have storm fatigue after a rough several weeks of what seems like severe storm threats. This one is quite a bit different from the threats we’ve been seeing.

After several days of watching the potential threat tomorrow, we’re now being upgraded to a Level 4 risk with a 5 being the highest. The wording from the National Weather Service for this threat zone is strong: “Tornadoes likely, with some strong. Damaging winds of 70-80 miles per hour and large hail up to golf ball size likely.”

The Level 4 risk includes the Mississippi Delta and Mississippi River counties from roughly just south of Tunica to Natchez. It expands eastward to include Jackson, Yazoo City, Greenwood, and almost to Eupora. Timing is 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. for closer to the river and from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. closer to I-55.

A Level 3 covers the rest of northern and central Mississippi with its southern border being a curved line from just south of Meridian to Collins to south of Brookhaven. In this area, tornadoes are possible with some possibly strong. Damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour are expected with large hail possible.

A Level 2 covers from Quitman to Laurel to Columbia and south to the coastal counties. In this zone, damaging winds and hail are possible, and tornadoes can’t be ruled out completely.

A Level 1 covers the coastal county with some of the same risks, but not as widespread or likely.