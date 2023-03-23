Mississippi Skies: Severe threat increased for Friday, another round added for Sunday Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

If you’re hoping to spend some time outside this weekend, Saturday is your best chance to avoid storms. Friday’s threat has been increased across Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center has replaced the Level 2 with a Level 3 for most of the state and a Level 2 has replaced the Level 1 from a line just south of Meridian to Laurel to Purvis.

Both threat areas have a risk for severe storms, tornadoes, strong winds, and hail. The new risk for Sunday looks to be more of a wind, heavy rain, and hail event, but that could change as we get closer.

Today continues our rapid warmup with some pleasant breezes and increasing humidity.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 77. Cloudy tonight with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 82. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 64.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high near 77. Fog tonight and mostly cloudy. Low of 65.