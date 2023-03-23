Mississippi’s Chapel Hart invited to play on CMT Music Awards broadcast. Here is what we know. Published 2:38 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

One of Mississippi’s favorite singing trios will be featured at this year’s CMT Music Awards.

Former “America’s Got Talent” finalists and Poplarville band Chapel Hart posted on Twitter that they will be on the nationally broadcast awards show on April 2.

HOT DIGGY DAWG!!! Will you look at this!!! Y’all’s favorite girls will be PERFORMING ON THE @CMT AWARDS!!!!! 🥺🙌🙏 We are really starting to feel like the hard work is paying off!!! 🥳🙌🤩 see y’all there on April 2 at 8/7c on @CBS. ❤️ #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/wta6seRbJ1 — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) March 21, 2023

The group will perform at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Side Stage live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

“We are really starting to feel like the hard work is paying off!!!” the singers posted on Twitter.

Chapel Hart will also be featured with country singer Lainey Wilson on the “CMT Music Awards Nominee Special” at 9 p.m. Monday

Wilson, with four CMT Music Awards nods, will talk about her nominated videos alongside fellow nominee Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton, and “CMT Music Awards” co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

The harmonizing Chapel Hart sisters — Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle (who grew up in Tupelo) — are from Poplarville, but now call New Orleans home.

For their special performance, the women will share the stage with the incomparable ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.