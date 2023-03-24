Officials seek help finding info in death of Mississippi man who was subject of Silver Alert Published 6:14 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Officials are asking for the public’s help after a man who had been missing for more than a week has been found dead, reportedly a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office say that a Silver Alert for Ota Lampton of McComb, has been canceled they discovered that Lampton had been struck by a vehicle several hours after he had been last seen.

Family members reported that Lampton was last seen walking on McKenzie Road in Pike County around noon on March 15.

Police believe that Lampton was hit by a vehicle on Old Highway 24 shortly before 9 p.m. Lampton was reportedly walking east on the highway between Oakdale Road and McKenzie Road when he was hit by a car traveling east on the highway.

Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office believe the vehicle involved in the hit and run incident was either a 1997-2003 Ford F150 pickup, 1997-2003 Ford Expedition or 1997-2003 Lincoln Navigator.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office @ 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.

You may also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Mississippi Facebook page by sending a message. Callers will remain anonymous and rewards can be awarded.