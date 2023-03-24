Search and rescue crews descend on small Mississippi Delta town struck by massive tornado

Published 9:50 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Search and rescue crews and first responders from across the state were headed to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Friday night to assess damage and offer assistance after a massive tornado struck the area.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said search and rescue crews were headed to Sharkey and Humphreys counties in the wake of a large wedge tornado that struck the area.

