Search and rescue crews descend on small Mississippi Delta town struck by massive tornado Published 9:50 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Search and rescue crews and first responders from across the state were headed to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Friday night to assess damage and offer assistance after a massive tornado struck the area.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said search and rescue crews were headed to Sharkey and Humphreys counties in the wake of a large wedge tornado that struck the area.