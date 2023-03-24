Stern warning for some Kia, Hyundai owners: Park outside! Published 7:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Owners of certain Kia or Hyundai models are urged to park their vehicles outside due to a fire risk.

The Korean auto companies have started a recall process for 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the United States. Owners are urged to not park in garages or near buildings until the problem has been repaired.

According to the Associated Press, models include 2019 to 2023 Hyundai Sante Fe models, 2021 to 2023 Sante Fe Hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and the 2022/2023 Santa Cruz. The Kia Carnival van for model years 2022 and 2023 are also being recalled.

All impacted models have a factory or dealer-installed tow hitch. According to company documents, water can get into a wiring harness and cause a short circuit, even when the vehicle is turned off. There have been reports of one fire and five heat damage incidents, according to the AP.

Dealers will remove the fuse and computer module until repairs are available.