Tornado strikes Mississippi Delta, damage reports unconfirmed Published 8:51 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

A large, wedge tornado was confirmed on the ground near the town of Rolling Fork in the Mississippi Delta Friday night, weather experts confirmed.

The National Weather Service’s Jackson office warned residents to take cover after the tornado was confirmed on the ground and headed toward Rolling Fork.

Storm chasers and weather spotters on social media confirmed the storm and the damage. A few images posted on social media showed heavy damaged to structures, reportedly near Rolling Fork.

Tornado warnings and watches were issued across a large area of the state.

More will be posted as we confirm details.