Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe potential added for tonight; increased for Sunday Published 1:53 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

That National Weather Service has added a chance for severe storms for parts of Mississippi tonight while increasing chances for a larger portion of the state Sunday.

A Level 1 risk is now in place for southern Mississippi from near Meridian to Magee to Brookhaven towards the coast from 8 p.m. this evening until 2 a.m. Sunday. Isolated severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds. A tornado can’t be ruled out.

Sunday’s risk has now expended in threat level, area, and timing. Storms could begin as early as 1 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. A Level 1 risk includes parts of the Mississippi Delta across to Columbus and Philadelphia. A Level 2 risk goes from Vicksburg to north of Jackson and Meridian and stretches to the south for most of the central and southern parts of Mississippi.

Severe storms are possible, along with tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind.