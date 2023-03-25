Mississippi Skies: Much nicer today as communities begin recovery from storms Published 1:30 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Several Mississippi communities are waking up to destruction today after a terrifying night of tornadoes. Although the National Weather Service won’t have an official storm survey for a day or two, the worst of the storms seems to be one that hit Rolling Fork, Silver Spring, and Winona. Several forecasters and storm chasers estimated the tornado to be at least a mile wide and an EF4. Town officials were pleading for emergency responders after the destructive tornado. Volunteers and response teams will be needed to help the people of the towns recover over the next few days and weeks. We’ll update where people can help as it becomes available.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported search and rescue teams in Sharkey and Humphreys counties were part of the state response Friday night. The agency also reported health teams were responding to a local hospital in Sharkey County along with teams to help with immediate needs for people in the impacted communities. There will also be a need for pets and farm animals after the destructive storms.

After a rough night Friday for many Mississippians, the last thing these people want to see is another round of potential severe weather this weekend. The good news is Sunday’s threat has dropped to a Level 1.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 74. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 50.

Central Mississippi

Becoming sunny with a high near 77. Clear tonight with a low of 52.

South Mississippi

Becoming sunny with a high of 82. Clear tonight with a low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then becoming sunny with a high of 85. A few showers tonight with a low of 65.