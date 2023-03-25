Response to tornado ravaged Mississippi communities immediate, desperate Published 12:16 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

As search and rescue efforts remain underway in Mississippi communities from Rolling Fork to Amory after Friday night’s tornadoes, people across the state are seeking out ways to help the people and pets impacted. The death toll is staggering with 23 confirmed fatalities so far and dozens of people injured. There are hundreds of other people facing the next few days without a home or job as many businesses in the communities were also destroyed.



Churches, groups, and individuals are responding at a rapid pace to get help to Mississippians in desperate need. The following is a partial list of ways people can get involved. We’ll update this list as we find out more about certain needs and opportunities. If you know of other ways to help, please tag us in a post or comment on our social media pages.

We’re also listing some food and supply stations. If you know someone in need, please share the information with them. We do not endorse any certain group but did make an effort to include only reputable or confirmed response teams.

Rotarians in the Delta are responding with water and personal hygiene items. People in the Delta can deliver these items to the Central Fire Station in Greenville Saturday. The group is working with the Rolling Fork Rotary Club.

The Cajun Navy has responded to impacted areas. Follow them on Facebook at “Cajun Navy Ground Force” for donation needs and volunteer opportunities.

Several catering and food truck teams are setting up in impacted communities to offer free food for victims and first responders.

The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is collecting water and snacks. Donations may be delivered to several parishes across Mississippi. St. Columb’s in Ridgeland is serving as the coordinating parish.

Jacks’ Family Restaurants are reported to be responding with free food for victims.

Arms of Mercy is working with Emmanuel Baptist Church at the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork to offer coffee, donuts, and sausage biscuits.

The American Red Cross responded with food to Silver City.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is partnering with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce in a donation drive Saturday. Donations may be delivered to the Armory at the fairgrounds in Jackson from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. They are accepting water, canned goods, and paper products.

Water and ice may be delivered to the John Deere dealership on Highway 61 in Rolling Fork.

The American Legion has mobilized to help. They are asking for donations of water, cleaning supplies, diapers, or anything that can be useful. Money is also being accepted. Donations can be made at the Posts in Decatur or Vicksburg.

Some suggested items include: