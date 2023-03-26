Body of missing Mississippi woman believed to have been murdered by husband found in river Published 6:41 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

Officials confirm that they have found the body of a Mississippi woman who was reportedly killed by her husband and then dumped into a nearby river.

A body found in the Big Black River has been identified as Ebony Owens, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday evening.

“The search for Ebony Owens has concluded. The body recovered from the Big Black River this evening has been confirmed to be her,” the department said in a statement. “Thanks to all partners involved in the days long search. The investigation is ongoing.”

Agencies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) assisted the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Owens, a 36-year-old Edwards resident, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Michael Owens, last week.

Owens was last seen on March 14, and a burned 2015 Acura TXL believed to belong to her was found around 6 a.m. on the next day in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue.

Michael Owens was arrested and is facing multiple charges in Hinds County. According to WJTV News, he was denied bond at his initial appearance in court on Monday.