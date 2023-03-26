Mississippi men arrested, accused of stealing $500,000 in farm equipment, trucks as part of theft ring Published 8:20 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

An ongoing investigation led by agents with the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) resulted in the arrests of Gary “Bubba” Louis Mills, Jr., Melville Dewitt Curtis III and Kyle Joseph Siebenmorgen.

Mills is charged with receiving stolen property in Tate and Panola counties, felony possession of methamphetamine in Tate County, and violation of the Mississippi Chop Shop Law. Curtis is charged with receiving stolen property in Tate and Panola counties. Siebenmorgen is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine in Panola County and has a felony warrant from Arkansas. Curtis has a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) hold on him and will therefore remain incarcerated.

During the investigation, MALTB agents, with the assistance of the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Hernando Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and agents with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), seized farm equipment and vehicles with an estimated value of $500,000.

Some of the recovered items include:

two combine headers with trailers

Kubota cab and air 4×4 tractor

2023 Caterpillar excavator

Land Pride batwing bush hog, commercial fertilizer spreader

Koufman pintle hitch trailer, disk, spray tank with booms

Lincoln welder, fuel tanks, cultivator

2022 3500 GMC Duramax Denali truck

Ford F250 crew cab truck

1996 Ford flatbed truck

four door Can-Am Maverick.

“Our agents have worked diligently and tirelessly in collaboration with the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Hernando Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the National Insurance Crime Bureau to identify suspects and recover stolen items in this theft ring. Furthermore, this case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for the presentment to the grand jury,” said MALTB Director Dean Barnard.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson commended the MALTB and all law enforcement involved in the investigation.

“Crime doesn’t pay, and our law enforcement team will hold wrongdoers accountable. I would like to thank our Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau and all of our partners in state and local law enforcement who assisted with this investigation leading to the arrest of three individuals. We look forward to seeing the perpetrators swiftly brought to justice,” said Gipson.