Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Parts of Mississippi upgraded to Level 4 risk for tornadoes, severe storms Published 1:28 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

In case you haven’t been outside, today is a muggy, warm day… perfect ingredients when mixed with a strong frontal system for tornadoes, hail, and severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of Mississippi to a Level 4 out of 5 for significant storms today. Tornadoes in this area are likely with some possibly strong.

“Storms will persist into the evening,” the SPC statement reads. “Hazards: several tornadoes (a few intense), widespread large hail (some baseball size), scattered damaging winds.”

This threat level stretches from Alexandria, La. to Montgomery, Al. In Mississippi, this area includes Vicksburg, Jackson, Meridian, Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, and just north of Hattiesburg. Severe weather can develop at any time from 2 p.m. until later this evening.

A Level 3 circles this threat and includes Canton, Hattiesburg, Columbia, and McComb.

A Level 2 circles the Level 3, and a Level 1 circles the Level 2. Each of these areas have a risk for severe weather, albeit a lower risk as the threat number goes down.

See the attached map for specific threats for your community.