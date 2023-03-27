Disturbing video of double murder suspect in Mississippi prison surfaces on social media Published 1:11 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff said he is disturbed by a video of two inmates — one of whom is a man who was arrested for killing two people at the St. Paddy’s Day Parade in Jackson this weekend.

The video was posted on social media and reportedly features Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, who was taken into custody after he reportedly shot and killed two people in front of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the two were shot on Jefferson Street around 1 p.m. Saturday, during the festivities surround the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that he was notified about a video circulating on social media of two Hinds County detainees, including Cummins.

The other inmate seen in the video was charged with killing a woman who was pregnant on Beasley Road last year.

Click here to watch video.

“I find the content of the video to be very disturbing.,” Jones said. “Upon confirming the identity of the two individuals, measurements were immediately taken to recover the electronic device. During the investigation, deputies recovered two cellular phones and more charges are forthcoming.”

Jones said he has consulted with the Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens regarding the content of the video and those responsible for the content to determine more charges.