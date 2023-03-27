Free virtual health care services offered to individuals affected by Mississippi tornadoes Published 11:51 am Monday, March 27, 2023

Free virtual healthcare services are being offered to Mississippi residents and first responders impacted by the weekend’s devastating tornadoes.

Teladoc Health is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to individuals in Mississippi who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the storms.

They can seek treatment from a licensed, health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc Health directly at 855-225-5032. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

“We want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement from the tornadoes are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, and we are grateful to provide access to care as Mississippi rebuilds and recovers from the storm.”

Teladoc Health deploys resources each year to respond to federally declared natural disasters across the United States—hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, floods, power outages and blizzards—enabling free access to care for people with non-emergency illnesses, from diagnosing common conditions, such respiratory infections and urinary tract infections, to ensuring uninterrupted access to certain prescriptions.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/