#JaySmiledToday: Boy injured in Mississippi tornado recovering in Memphis hospital Published 11:01 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The life of Gregory Brady Jr., nicknamed “Jay,” changed forever after the 10-year-old’s home was reduced to rubble on top of him and his family.

One of many victims of the catastrophic tornado in Rolling Fork on March 24, Brady was the only one of the family’s three children to sustain serious physical injuries. He was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and listed in critical condition.

Family friend LahQiana Fain said Brady sustained collapsed lungs and fractured ribs after the tornado ripped through the town.

“The family was living behind Chuck’s Dairy Bar and lost everything,” Fain said. “… The other two kids were not (injured), just traumatized.”

Chuck’s Dairy Bar was a South Delta mainstay, serving Southern-style food to diners from across the region. Stationed in the heart of Rolling Fork, the restaurant — and the trailer park behind it — was obliterated by the EF-4 tornado.

Based on early data, the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating, the National Weather Service office in Jackson said in a tweet. An EF-4 tornado has top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph.

Fain said Brady and his family lost everything. His mother, Tameka Myles, and father, Gregory Brady Sr., are both in Memphis with their son, rotating between staying with him at the hospital and at a hotel, due to the hospital’s one-visitor policy.

Brady Jr. has made it through surgery, his mother wrote on social media, and is conscious.

“#JaySmiledToday,” Myles wrote. “Thank you to the nurses and staff at Delta Regional Hospital for accepting him and starting the treatments he needed (before being airlifted to Memphis).”

“His mother said her only concern is being there for Jay,” Fain said. “She is open to receiving donations for food, housing, transportation, etc. Being that she lost everything, (they need) any and all assistance.”

All information for donations can be found on LahQiana Fain’s Facebook page. Fain said she encourages those who would like to donate to send monetary funds directly to Tameka Myles via CashApp. For donations of clothing or other material goods, Fain asked that interested parties message her via Facebook Messenger.