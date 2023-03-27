Mississippi police department cracks 9-1-1 prank call case Published 6:29 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Police have identified the person who recently placed a series of prank calls to 911.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the caller was identified as a special needs person.

“We are working with that individual’s parents to try to prevent this from occurring again,” Collins said.

Three calls were made to 911 dispatch Friday, reporting fires or other incidents at a business and residential areas, none of which were true. Two calls were placed to emergency services Thursday, falsely reporting gunshots.

“We have to take each call seriously,” Collins said Friday. “We don’t know if they’re testing the waters to try to plot something criminal, so we have to treat it seriously.”

Monday, Collins thanked his officers and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case.