Mississippi Skies: Yet another severe risk added in the Magnolia State today Published 1:30 am Monday, March 27, 2023

One could wonder if Mississippi is stuck on Groundhog’s Day as the Storm Prediction Center has added yet another day of severe weather potential. Fortunately, this risk is a Level 1 for a small section of the state.

The National Weather Service has included the Level 1 risk for an area from Brookhaven to Laurel towards Hattiesburg and southwards for late this afternoon into the overnight hours.

According to the information provided by the NWS, isolated severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and hail, although a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The rest of the state will have a much nicer day to dry out or recover from severe weather over the weekend.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 72. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny, becoming sunny. High of 76. A slight chance of rain with increasing clouds tonight. Low of 51.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms early. Some could be severe. Becoming sunny with a high of 82. Rain and thunderstorms return late this afternoon into the night. Some could be severe. Low of 59.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms today with a high of 80. A few remaining showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 63.