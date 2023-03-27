Mississippi woman charged with murder in shooting broadcast live on social media Published 2:46 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot a man while the incident was being videoed live on social media.

Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 8 a.m. on March 25 at a Green Tree Drive residence.

Deputies found a 28-year-old male victim dead of a single gunshot wound.

Officials report that Brown and the victim were in an argument that turned physical. The incident was recorded and broadcast on Facebook Live.

Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. No bond has ben set.

The incident remains under investigation.