Most and least lucrative college majors, by state Published 3:45 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Canva

Most and least lucrative college majors, by state

Over a dozen medical schools and 40 law schools have elected to withdraw from the U.S. News & World Report annual college rankings as of February 2023. Critics argue that the well-known college ranking system is based upon metrics that neglect to consider many qualities that influence student success, such as postgraduate placement rates and course credit transfer applicability.

The ongoing exodus has left prospective graduate students with one less all-inclusive tool to navigate the application process. And while no undergraduate institutions have withdrawn yet, the trend has revealed the need for more reliable and independent bases of comparison among colleges and academic programs.

One such measure, the median earnings of college graduates by field of study, can significantly impact career prospects. On a national level, those who study nuclear engineering technologies or become technicians in that field have the highest median earnings three years after graduation at $107,804, followed by the fields of biomathematics, bioinformatics, and computational biology ($98,074), operations research ($96,452), marine transportation ($94,032), and petroleum engineering ($93,515).

Yet, while it remains true that college graduates have higher lifetime earnings than noncollege graduates, some of the lowest-earning majors still earn less than a living wage, and earnings vary considerably by state, owing to differences in local economies and industry location.

EDsmart used data for the 2020-21 school year from the Department of Education to rank degree majors in each state by median earnings after graduation for those with bachelor’s degrees. Some degree programs listed are only offered at one college in the state. When a major is offered at multiple colleges, the analysis lists the median earnings between them.

Canva

Alabama

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $75,983

#2. Mechanical Engineering: $75,677

#3. Chemical Engineering: $75,476

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $14,061

#2. Anthropology: $26,979

#3. Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Studies: $28,052

Canva

Alaska

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $89,097

#2. Construction Management: $78,757

#3. Civil Engineering: $75,570

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Fine and Studio Arts: $15,049

#2. English Language and Literature, General: $34,508

#3. History: $35,319

Canva

Arizona

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $87,557

#2. Computer Science: $83,960

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $82,451

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Music: $23,544

#2. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $24,431

#3. Religious Education: $26,500

Canva

Arkansas

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Industrial Engineering: $82,519

#2. Chemical Engineering: $78,844

#3. Computer Engineering: $75,031

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies: $17,771

#2. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $23,112

#3. Anthropology: $25,601

Canva

California

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Mathematics and Computer Science: $166,134

#2. Mechanical Engineering Related Technologies/Technicians: $102,821

#3. Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology: $98,074

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Teaching English or French as a Second or Foreign Language: $17,472

#2. Missions/Missionary Studies and Missiology: $19,275

#3. Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems: $23,563

Canva

Colorado

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,390

#2. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $91,467

#3. Computer Engineering: $86,676

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $19,477

#2. Music: $26,514

#3. Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services: $28,457

Canva

Connecticut

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $101,875

#2. Computer Engineering Technologies/Technicians: $89,737

#3. Industrial Engineering: $84,039

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $22,574

#2. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $26,567

#3. Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies: $28,900

Canva

Delaware

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer and Information Sciences, General: $77,658

#2. International Business: $77,043

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $75,052

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Fine and Studio Arts: $25,862

#2. Agriculture, General: $28,917

#3. Wildlife and Wildlands Science and Management: $32,512

Canva

Florida

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Systems Engineering: $84,893

#2. Nuclear Engineering: $78,797

#3. Chemical Engineering: $78,263

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Area Studies: $11,630

#2. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $21,210

#3. Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems: $22,136

Canva

Georgia

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,981

#2. Industrial Engineering: $83,647

#3. Chemical Engineering: $80,316

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $22,514

#2. Linguistic, Comparative, and Related Language Studies and Services: $22,920

#3. Communication Disorders Sciences and Services: $23,618

Canva

Hawaii

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $82,566

#2. Computer Engineering: $78,040

#3. Mechanical Engineering: $77,099

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Teaching English or French as a Second or Foreign Language: $18,014

#2. Cultural Studies/Critical Theory and Analysis: $24,761

#3. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $25,606

Canva

Idaho

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $85,292

#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $79,227

#3. Construction Management: $76,366

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Physiology, Pathology, and Related Sciences: $16,639

#2. Public Health: $16,879

#3. Human Development, Family Studies, and Related Services: $17,192

Canva

Illinois

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Mathematics and Statistics, Other: $99,815

#2. Engineering Physics: $90,556

#3. Chemical Engineering: $85,168

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $25,046

#2. Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs, Other: $29,202

#3. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $29,500

Canva

Indiana

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Mathematics and Statistics, Other: $99,815

#2. Computer Engineering: $82,000

#3. Chemical Engineering: $81,917

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Non-Professional General Legal Studies (Undergraduate): $27,346

#2. Linguistic, Comparative, and Related Language Studies and Services: $27,601

#3. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $27,844

Canva

Iowa

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Engineering: $83,292

#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $82,120

#3. Computer Science: $81,196

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $27,317

#2. Religion/Religious Studies: $30,183

#3. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $31,250

Canva

Kansas

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $81,042

#2. Construction Engineering Technologies: $79,928

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $78,614

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Ethnic, Cultural Minority, Gender, and Group Studies: $25,370

#2. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $26,975

#3. History: $27,982

Canva

Kentucky

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $83,128

#2. Computer Engineering: $81,142

#3. Chemical Engineering: $76,377

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Agricultural and Domestic Animal Services: $23,060

#2. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $25,376

#3. Biotechnology: $26,842

Canva

Louisiana

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Veterinary Medicine: $88,967

#2. Petroleum Engineering: $82,895

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $79,563

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Neurobiology and Neurosciences: $17,841

#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $26,151

#3. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $27,133

Canva

Maine

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $122,292

#2. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering: $105,033

#3. Engineering Technologies/Technicians, Other: $94,068

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Multi-/Interdisciplinary Studies, General: $24,486

#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $27,217

#3. Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions: $29,354

Canva

Maryland

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Engineering: $88,738

#2. Biomedical/Medical Engineering: $84,359

#3. Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods: $83,667

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Neurobiology and Neurosciences: $19,826

#2. Music: $26,570

#3. Dance: $27,904

Canva

Massachusetts

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Statistics: $240,408

#2. Applied Mathematics: $121,771

#3. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering: $104,400

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $24,627

#2. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $25,544

#3. Dance: $25,697

Canva

Michigan

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Marine Transportation: $112,111

#2. Computer Engineering: $84,869

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $84,558

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Philosophy: $21,836

#2. Religious Education: $22,530

#3. Dance: $26,477

Canva

Minnesota

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services, Other: $96,294

#2. Building/Construction Finishing, Management, and Inspection: $82,547

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $80,028

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities: $19,093

#2. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $21,358

#3. Intercultural/Multicultural and Diversity Studies: $26,698

Canva

Mississippi

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Chemical Engineering: $82,587

#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $78,161

#3. Industrial Engineering: $76,651

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $20,269

#2. Public Health: $25,902

#3. Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences, General: $26,516

Canva

Missouri

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $81,649

#2. Metallurgical Engineering: $80,915

#3. Chemical Engineering: $79,469

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $22,239

#2. Pastoral Counseling and Specialized Ministries: $23,927

#3. Graphic Communications: $26,612

Canva

Montana

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,324

#2. Computer Science: $85,881

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $73,528

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $22,528

#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $26,986

#3. Anthropology: $27,840

Canva

Nebraska

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Management Information Systems and Services: $95,916

#2. Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods: $86,584

#3. Computer Science: $79,462

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies, Other: $30,855

#2. Ethnic, Cultural Minority, Gender, and Group Studies: $30,868

#3. International/Global Studies: $31,043

Canva

Nevada

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,981

#2. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $82,783

#3. Computer Science: $81,899

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $28,032

#2. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $29,136

#3. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $29,884

Canva

New Hampshire

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $128,856

#2. Computer Engineering: $81,988

#3. Engineering Science: $81,883

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies: $25,849

#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $30,605

#3. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $31,196

Canva

New Jersey

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $102,092

#2. Engineering-Related Fields: $88,104

#3. Computer Engineering: $84,010

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences: $17,565

#2. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $21,990

#3. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $25,870

Canva

New Mexico

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $103,706

#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $80,482

#3. Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Astronautical Engineering: $79,616

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Anthropology: $16,943

#2. English Language and Literature, General: $19,480

#3. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $22,430

Canva

New York

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Operations Research: $108,107

#2. Nuclear Engineering Technologies/Technicians: $107,804

#3. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing and Nursing Assistants: $93,664

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $13,132

#2. Music: $24,946

#3. Dance: $26,408

Canva

North Carolina

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Applied Mathematics: $86,155

#2. Computer Engineering: $81,527

#3. Biomedical/Medical Engineering: $79,892

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Graphic Communications: $20,902

#2. Dance: $20,952

#3. Audiovisual Communications Technologies/Technicians: $23,798

Canva

North Dakota

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $94,157

#2. Computer Engineering: $93,292

#3. Chemical Engineering: $79,432

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $30,668

#2. Educational Administration and Supervision: $31,580

#3. Human Services, General: $32,325

Canva

Ohio

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $89,305

#2. Environmental Control Technologies/Technicians: $82,178

#3. Engineering, Other: $79,496

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Music: $23,564

#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $26,542

#3. Linguistic, Comparative, and Related Language Studies and Services: $27,584

Canva

Oklahoma

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Environmental Control Technologies/Technicians: $92,170

#2. Petroleum Engineering: $91,932

#3. Chemical Engineering: $86,071

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $21,885

#2. Behavioral Sciences: $22,548

#3. Music: $23,041

Canva

Oregon

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Fire Protection: $95,984

#2. Computer Science: $93,529

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $84,519

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $18,076

#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $24,654

#3. Philosophy: $24,749

Canva

Pennsylvania

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Systems Science and Theory: $103,805

#2. Real Estate: $91,484

#3. Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Firefighting and Related Protective Services, Other: $91,269

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Dance: $26,673

#2. Religious Education: $27,523

#3. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $28,321

Canva

Rhode Island

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $184,762

#2. Computer Engineering: $86,408

#3. Applied Mathematics: $85,199

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Neurobiology and Neurosciences: $21,984

#2. Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions: $26,352

#3. Woodworking: $27,613

Canva

South Carolina

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Chemical Engineering: $79,104

#2. Industrial Engineering: $76,236

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $73,643

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $22,735

#2. Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences, General: $23,392

#3. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $24,431

Canva

South Dakota

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Mechanical Engineering: $70,876

#2. Computer/Information Technology Administration and Management: $66,125

#3. Civil Engineering: $63,839

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $30,114

#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $31,018

#3. Computer Software and Media Applications: $31,143

Canva

Tennessee

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Nuclear Engineering: $83,022

#2. Engineering Science: $78,634

#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $76,936

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Social Sciences, Other: $24,018

#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $24,047

#3. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $24,431

Canva

Texas

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $103,896

#2. Marine Transportation: $94,608

#3. Operations Research: $89,319

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $21,903

#2. Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Other: $25,156

#3. Graphic Communications: $26,932

Canva

Utah

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Engineering: $92,023

#2. Computer Science: $84,069

#3. Business/Managerial Economics: $83,356

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Music: $14,151

#2. Human Development, Family Studies, and Related Services: $16,450

#3. Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Professions: $16,956

Canva

Vermont

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $80,403

#2. Economics: $70,135

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $68,101

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $20,534

#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $23,006

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities: $26,065

Canva

Virginia

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Systems Engineering: $91,516

#2. Computer Engineering: $83,852

#3. Industrial Engineering: $79,396

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Other: $19,094

#2. Dance: $25,004

#3. Apparel and Textiles: $25,704

Canva

Washington

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Engineering: $116,817

#2. Computer Programming: $99,265

#3. Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention, and Treatment Professions: $95,315

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Religious Education: $22,530

#2. Music: $25,612

#3. Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies, Other: $25,635

Canva

West Virginia

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $79,782

#2. Industrial Engineering: $77,798

#3. Chemical Engineering: $77,273

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $19,656

#2. Music: $24,575

#3. Bible/Biblical Studies: $24,854

Canva

Wisconsin

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods: $91,078

#2. Mechanical Engineering Related Technologies/Technicians: $86,540

#3. Construction Engineering: $85,078

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $25,109

#2. Education, Other: $29,634

#3. Archeology: $29,700

Canva

Wyoming

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Petroleum Engineering: $92,872

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $69,050

#3. Computer Science: $69,035

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Psychology, General: $29,253

#2. Zoology/Animal Biology: $29,789

#3. English Language and Literature, General: $31,422

Canva

Washington D.C.

Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Computer Science: $96,405

#2. Computer Systems Analysis: $95,339

#3. Management Information Systems and Services: $90,220

Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:

#1. Music: $23,435

#2. Radio, Television, and Digital Communication: $25,171

#3. Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management: $26,339

This story originally appeared on EDsmart and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.