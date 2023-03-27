Satellite images show extent of devastation from tornado that tore across Mississippi Delta

Published 1:48 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

On Sunday, satellite images were released showing the extent of the devastation after a tornado tore across the Mississippi Delta landscape in Rolling Fork Friday night.

Maxar released the images of the town collected on Sunday and compared them to images collected in December 2022.

The images reveal the incredible damage to buildings, homes and infrastructure. At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured after multiple tornadoes ripped through western Mississippi, officials said.

