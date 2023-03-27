Watch video from surveillance camera as tornado begins to tear apart Mississippi high school Published 6:31 am Monday, March 27, 2023

A video of winds tearing apart a Mississippi high school hallway during Friday’s devastating storms that ripped across the state has gone viral.

Sam Strickland, the IT Director for the Amory School District, went to the high school to retrieve video from the Amory High School surveillance cameras. Strickland posted a small clip of the video footage that he found still on the school’s server after a tornado tore the high school apart.

The video shows winds blowing through one of the high school’s hallways as it begins to tear apart walls and ceilings.

