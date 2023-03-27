Week 4 of Food Network baking competition proves to be a difficult one for Mississippi contestant Published 9:33 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

It was a difficult night in the kitchen for Natchez’s Molly Manning Robertson, who was in the bottom two after Monday night’s Spring Baking Championship competition.

In the end, Robertson lived to tell about it and will compete again next Monday in the fifth episode of this ninth season of the Food Network’s hit baking competition. A grand prize of $25,000 awaits the winner. After tonight’s elimination of contestant Michelle Henry of McAllen, Texas, eight contestants, including Robertson remain.

Monday’s episode was April Fool’s Day themed. During the pre-heat competition, contestants were given a fruit flavor in which to use to create a Fool in Love tart. Robertson’s tart received the judge’s harshest criticism of the evening. Judge Duff Goldman said her tart lacked flavor, particularly the orange flavor she was assigned. Judge Nancy Fuller said the tart’s toasted coconut reminded her of winter, not spring.

During Robertson’s preparation of her tart, host Jesse Palmer, who seems to have taken a particular liking to Robertson, made her emotional when he asked her about why she became a baker. Robertson told the story about suffering a stroke and the difficult road to recovery from that while in pastry school in Chicago.

In Monday’s elimination round, contestants had to bake a cake made to look like a pie. While judges complimented Robertson on the look of her cake, which they said looked perfectly like a pie, they told her it fell short on flavor.

During the tense final moments Monday night, Robertson and Henry were singled out, but it was Henry who was sent home.

Next Monday at 7 p.m., the slate is wiped clean and Robertson will again compete against the remaining bakers in challenges that will involve the great outdoors.