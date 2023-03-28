A Mississippi man pulled a gun at motel when his reservation didn’t appear. Now he has reservation for a 6-year stay in prison. Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Tyrese Antwon Linson, 23, of Jackson, brandished a pistol during a nighttime robbery of a motel in the Jackson metro area.

Linson became angry with the motel clerks when his reservation did not appear in their computer. As a result, Linson pulled a pistol and demanded money from the clerks.

Linson was taken into custody shortly after the robbery.

Robbery is a crime of violence, and it is contrary to federal law to brandish a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The Jackson Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.