Mississippi fugitive’s high-speed chase with two children in car ends when she stops car in front of sheriff’s office Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Mississippi fugitive led officers on a high-speed chase with two children in her car before stopping her car in front of the sheriff’s office.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said the driver, identified as Terrinika White, 30, had been a fugitive from law enforcement for over a year after she allegedly committed approximately $20,000 worth of fraud, including some from a city bank account.

White allegedly used information from a city check from a cash bond refund to commit fraud against the city, Green explained.

When the police came to look for White Tuesday morning at a Broadmoor residence, she took off with her two children — ages 12 and 8 — inside the car with her and led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through town, committing multiple traffic violations along the way and endangering herself and the children, Green said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, hearing the commotion, came outside the sheriff’s office on State Street and saw White coming, he said.

He pointed to the ground and yelled at her, “Stop this now.” She then immediately pulled over and parked in the first parking spot in front of the sheriff’s office, where she was taken into custody.

White faces a charge of felony uttering a forgery along with other charges pending from Tuesday morning’s pursuit.

The children would be taken to a family member for now, Green said.