Mississippi Skies: Slight chance of severe weather today; stronger risk later in the week Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

That pesky front just won’t leave Mississippi alone. The Storm Prediction Center has added yet another risk for parts of Mississippi from now until about lunchtime.

A Level 1 risk covers southern Mississippi from a Natchez to Brookhaven to Laurel line, nearly following U. S. Hwy. 84 perfectly, and stretching southward. Isolated severe storms are possible with heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, hail, and a tornado or two.

We’ll get a couple days to dry out before our next round of storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Level 2 risk for the Mississippi Delta and northern Mississippi for Friday and Friday night. A Level 1 covers the rest of central Mississippi and goes south, ending just before the Pine Belt.

Threat levels and areas covered can and often change when threats are posted this far out. We had one a couple weeks ago that disappeared altogether, then we had one last week that rose to a Level 4, cautioning for the system that led to the deadly tornadoes last week. We’ll keep watching as we wait and see.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. High of 63. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 38.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 42.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms early, then becoming partly sunny with a high of 73. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 47.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with a temperature holding near 70. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.