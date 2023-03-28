Suspect turns himself in following rural Mississippi fatal shooting Published 7:00 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A suspect in afatal shooting Thursday on Hosey Mikell Road near Bassfield has turned himself in.

Diawon Gray, 25, of Prentiss, surrendered to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office the following morning.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff, a call was made around 4 a.m. Thursday with reports of gunfire on Hosey Mikell Road in Bassfield. A deputy went to that location but did not see anyone or any activity. Several hours later, deputies were asked to do a welfare check in the same area.

Keenan McLaurin, 25, of Bassfield, was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

Gray was charged with manslaughter and appeared before Judge Prentiss Harrell in Jefferson Davis County Court. He was given a $25,000 bond and was released later that day.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

(The Prentiss Headlight)