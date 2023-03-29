7 national award winners emerge from Mississippi School of the Arts Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Several national award winners from the Mississippi School of the Arts will be walking across the grand stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City this summer in celebration of their accomplishments.

Two art departments at the Mississippi School of the Arts can celebrate national gold and silver medal recipients. The Visual Arts and Literary Arts departments claim seven students to the honors received in the 2023 National Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Works of these students were juried at the regional level (Mississippi). Top winners were then chosen to be juried at the national level. This prestigious competition is held annually.

Award winners include:

Worth Novinski – “Man Held in the Palm of Time” – GOLD MEDAL; “What Summer used to mean” – GOLD MEDAL

Simone Smith – “Sweet Escape” – GOLD MEDAL

Jordan Brown – “My Evergreen” – GOLD MEDAL

Elliot Nix – “From Icarus, To the Sun” – SILVER MEDAL

Jordan Brown – “Willow” – SILVER MEDAL

Genoveva Arizaga – “El Rio” – SILVER MEDAL

Elizabeth Smith – “Rot! The C.N.S” – SILVER MEDAL

Taylor Herron – “Poolside” – SILVER MEDAL

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. The Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. In 2022, students across the United States and Canada entered more than 260,000 original works in 28 different categories of art and writing.

According to their web site, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recognize student achievement in the visual and literary arts in 28 categories, including drawing and illustration, photography, flash fiction, poetry, film and animation, journalism, and more. Since the program’s founding in 1923, the Awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including renowned alumni who have gone on to become leaders in their fields, including Amanda Gorman, Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol. An Award signifies to parents, teachers, the community and colleges that a student is an accomplished artist or writer. The Awards offer opportunities for creative teens to earn recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships. In the 2022 program year, 22 high school seniors received the Gold Medal Portfolio, which includes a $10,000 scholarship. Each work of art and writing is blindly adjudicated, first locally through the more than 100 affiliates of the Alliance, and then nationally by panels of judges comprised of renowned artists, authors, educators and industry experts. Works are judged on originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision or voice.

Award recipients will be honored at Carnegie Hall in New York, this summer, for the national awards ceremony.