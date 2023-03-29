Mississippi police officer shoots, wounds suspect after responding to shooting at apartment complex

Published 2:42 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer shot and wounded a suspect after responding a shots fired call at an apartment complex.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations reported the officer-involved shooting in the town of Sherman.

WTVA in Tupleo reports that the incident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Beasley Apartments in Sherman.

When the officer arrived and engaged the suspect, the suspect ran to a nearby gas station.

MBI reports that the suspect is in the hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

MBI is investigating the incident.

